Two women shot while sitting in car in Pembroke area Wednesday night

ROBESON COUNTY, NC (WMBF) – Two women were shot in a vehicle in Robeson County near Pembroke Wednesday night; no arrests have been made, but the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office said there are persons of interest.

The shooting happened in the 3000 block of Buie Philadelphus Road in Pembroke at about 11 p.m. Wednesday, according to a news release from the RCSO. Law enforcement arrived to find one woman had been shot in the head, and the other had been shot in the legs, both while they were sitting in a vehicle in the roadway.

Both women were taken to the hospital for treatment, the release states.

There have been no arrests, but there are persons of interest in this case, officials said.

The RCSO will release more information when it becomes available.

