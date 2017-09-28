Two women shot while sitting in car in Pembroke area Wednesday night

Two females were shot in a vehicle in Robeson County near Pembroke Wednesday night; no arrests have been made, but the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office said there are persons of interest.More >>
Two females were shot in a vehicle in Robeson County near Pembroke Wednesday night; no arrests have been made, but the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office said there are persons of interest.More >>
The 2017 Puerto Rico Tip-Off event originally scheduled to take place in Fajardo, Puetro Rico has been relocated to Coastal Carolina University in Conway due to the devastation left to the commonwealth by Hurricane Maria.More >>
The 2017 Puerto Rico Tip-Off event originally scheduled to take place in Fajardo, Puetro Rico has been relocated to Coastal Carolina University in Conway due to the devastation left to the commonwealth by Hurricane Maria.More >>
An 81-year-old man who was convicted in the 1970s killing of a nephew of notorious mob boss Carlo Gambino has been arrested in Wyoming on drug charges. Henry Sentner, of Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, was pulled over Sunday on Interstate 80 in southeast Wyoming by a state trooper for speeding.More >>
An 81-year-old man who was convicted in the 1970s killing of a nephew of notorious mob boss Carlo Gambino has been arrested in Wyoming on drug charges. Henry Sentner, of Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, was pulled over Sunday on Interstate 80 in southeast Wyoming by a state trooper for speeding.More >>
The Conway Police Department is seeking information on an individual suspected of fraud in Conway. The suspect allegedly used a stolen debit card to make withdrawals from the victim’s bank account via an ATM, a press release from Conway PD stated. Anyone with information on the identity of the suspect is asked to contact the Conway Police Department at 843-248-1790.More >>
The Conway Police Department is seeking information on an individual suspected of fraud in Conway. The suspect allegedly used a stolen debit card to make withdrawals from the victim’s bank account via an ATM, a press release from Conway PD stated. Anyone with information on the identity of the suspect is asked to contact the Conway Police Department at 843-248-1790.More >>
Community members gathered Wednesday evening at Futrell Park to take a stand against violence in response to the deaths of a 22-year-old woman and her baby. Jadasia Myers was shot and killed Sunday evening. She was pregnant. Her baby, who was going to be named Harmony, was delivered, but didn’t survive. Hundreds showed up to the rally Wednesday.More >>
Community members gathered Wednesday evening at Futrell Park to take a stand against violence in response to the deaths of a 22-year-old woman and her baby. Jadasia Myers was shot and killed Sunday evening. She was pregnant. Her baby, who was going to be named Harmony, was delivered, but didn’t survive. Hundreds showed up to the rally Wednesday.More >>
Authorities said 16-year-old Sabrina Ray weighed less than 60 pounds at the time of her death, and newly released documents give insight to how her family was involved.More >>
Authorities said 16-year-old Sabrina Ray weighed less than 60 pounds at the time of her death, and newly released documents give insight to how her family was involved.More >>
The founder of one of the world's most recognizable brands Hugh Hefner died Wednesday at age 91.More >>
The founder of one of the world's most recognizable brands Hugh Hefner died Wednesday at age 91.More >>
One child is in critical condition. The other is in stable condition with what sources said is a shoulder wound. Both of the victims are 3 years old.More >>
One child is in critical condition. The other is in stable condition with what sources said is a shoulder wound. Both of the victims are 3 years old.More >>
Southwest says it's apologizing after police drag a woman off a flight.More >>
Southwest says it's apologizing after police drag a woman off a flight.More >>
A money crisis is emerging in Puerto Rico following Hurricane Maria, with banks closed or on limited hours and many people unable to work and running short of cash.More >>
A money crisis is emerging in Puerto Rico following Hurricane Maria, with banks closed or on limited hours and many people unable to work and running short of cash.More >>
A man saw the makeshift doormat outside the door of the bar over the weekend, took a picture, and posted it online, eventually getting into a heated argument with the bar owner on Facebook.More >>
A man saw the makeshift doormat outside the door of the bar over the weekend, took a picture, and posted it online, eventually getting into a heated argument with the bar owner on Facebook.More >>
An off-duty Mount St. Joseph University police officer who fired shots at a bank robber was justified in his actions, the Hamilton County prosecutor said Wednesday.More >>
An off-duty Mount St. Joseph University police officer who fired shots at a bank robber was justified in his actions, the Hamilton County prosecutor said Wednesday.More >>
It's flu shot time, and health officials are bracing for a potentially miserable fall and winter.More >>
It's flu shot time, and health officials are bracing for a potentially miserable fall and winter.More >>
The 18-year-old also made a traffic stop and broke up a fight in uniform, investigators say.More >>
The 18-year-old also made a traffic stop and broke up a fight in uniform, investigators say.More >>
The boy ran a red light and traveled at speeds of more than 80 mph before ultimately crashing the truck.More >>
The boy ran a red light and traveled at speeds of more than 80 mph before ultimately crashing the truck.More >>