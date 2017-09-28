Man charged for shooting two women in Red Springs

ROBESON COUNTY, NC (WMBF) – A Robeson county man is under arrest after shooting two women in their vehicle Wednesday night, according to a press release by the Robeson County Sheriff's Office.

Jerry Oxendine was arrested Thursday and charged with discharging a weapon into occupied property causing serious bodily injury and assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury.

According to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office, Oxendine and another man were being followed by a male subject who they were familiar with. The men stopped his vehicle on the shoulder of Buie Philadelphus Road in Red Springs. The victims arrived in a separate vehicle on the same roadway. Oxendine allegedly shot into the vehicle, striking both victims.

Both women were taken to the hospital for treatment, a press release stated.

