Man charged for shooting two women in Red Springs

Two females were shot in a vehicle in Robeson County near Pembroke Wednesday night; no arrests have been made, but the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office said there are persons of interest.More >>
A suspect is in the hospital this morning following an attempted armed robbery near Factory Stores Boulevard, according to Horry County Police..More >>
The 2017 Puerto Rico Tip-Off event originally scheduled to take place in Fajardo, Puerto Rico will potentially be relocated to Coastal Carolina University in Conway due to the devastation left to the commonwealth by Hurricane Maria.More >>
What a long road it’s been, but finally Myrtle Beach is getting food trucks. I am so happy so see that a few will be allowed to operate, even though it’s on a trial basis.More >>
A statewide meeting was held Wednesday to discuss the statewide shortage of EMT and paramedic trained professionals in South Carolina.More >>
A Trumbull County teen admitted to having sex with a dog again, according to police.More >>
An Arkansas woman turned herself in amid reports that she raped children. Now, Cross County Sheriff's Deputies want to know if there are any more victims out there.More >>
