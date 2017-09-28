Puerto Rico Tip-Off men's basketball tournament relocated to Coastal Carolina University

CONWAY, SC (WMBF) – The 2017 Puerto Rico Tip-Off event originally scheduled to take place in Fajardo, Puerto Rico has been relocated to Coastal Carolina University in Conway due to the devastation left to the commonwealth by Hurricane Maria.

The games will be played from Thursday, November 16 through Sunday Nov. 19 at the HTC Center, according to a news release from ESPN Events.

“The representatives of Myrtle Beach and Coastal Carolina University have graciously opened their doors to accommodate the 11th annual Puerto Rico Tip-Off, and we are fortunate to be able to relocate this event to another wonderful destination,” said Pete Derzis, ESPN senior vice president of college sports programming and events.

The men’s basketball teams playing at this year’s event include Appalachian State, Boise State, Illinois State, Iowa State, South Carolina, Tulsa, UTEP and Western Michigan, the release states.

“The aftermath of the hurricane has caused an immense hardship to the island, and our thoughts are with the people of Puerto Rico during this difficult time,” Derzis said. “We are hopeful to be able to return next year to Puerto Rico, where our teams have enjoyed the warm hospitality and rich culture of Puerto Rico for nearly a decade.”

CCU Athletic Director Matt Hogue expressed that the university is pleased to help amid the disaster that struck Puerto Rico.

“On behalf of our entire University, we are pleased to assist in providing a location for this season’s Puerto Rico Tip-Off,” Hogue said. “Most importantly, we continue to send our prayers and support to the island of Puerto Rico and look forward to our friends in the Caribbean rebuilding and resuming the hosting of their tournament. We welcome the participating teams and student athletes here in November and look forward to providing them a quality experience.”

Myrtle Beach Mayor John Rhodes expressed what a privilege it is to help host this event.

“The City of Myrtle Beach is pleased to host the Puerto Rico Tip-Off,” said John Rhodes, mayor of Myrtle Beach. “Being a resort on the Atlantic Coast, we understand what happens to a city that has been hit by a major hurricane, and it is our privilege to be asked to help our neighbors in Puerto Rico during this difficult time. We appreciate the opportunity to have eight outstanding national universities, including the University of South Carolina, enjoy the hospitality of our beautiful city. We’d also ask that everyone support the efforts in Puerto Rico as they cope with the devastating damage of Hurricane Maria.”

More information on the Puerto Rico Tip-Off can be found on its website here: http://espnevents.com/puerto-rico-tip-off/

