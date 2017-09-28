Florence PD seeking to identify theft suspects

FLORENCE, SC (WMBF) – The Florence Police Department is seeking to identify two individuals suspected of shoplifting, according to a press release.

The alleged theft occurred at a Walmart on 2014 South Irby Street in Florence.

The suspects left the Walmart in a silver 2000’s model Cadillac Sedan.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact the Florence Police Department at 843-665-3191 or Crime Stoppers at 1-888-274-6372.

