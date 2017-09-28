Florence PD seeking to identify theft suspects - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

Florence PD seeking to identify theft suspects

By Nick Doria, Producer
Connect
Source: Florence PD Source: Florence PD
Source: Florence PD Source: Florence PD

FLORENCE, SC (WMBF) – The Florence Police Department is seeking to identify two individuals suspected of shoplifting, according to a press release.

The alleged theft occurred at a Walmart on 2014 South Irby Street in Florence.

The suspects left the Walmart in a silver 2000’s model Cadillac Sedan.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact the Florence Police Department at 843-665-3191 or Crime Stoppers at 1-888-274-6372.

Copyright 2017. WMBF News. All rights reserved. 

  • Local NewsLocalMore>>

  • Breaking

    Two women shot while sitting in car in Pembroke area Wednesday night

    Two women shot while sitting in car in Pembroke area Wednesday night

    Thursday, September 28 2017 12:33 PM EDT2017-09-28 16:33:50 GMT
    (Source: Raycom Media)(Source: Raycom Media)

    Two females were shot in a vehicle in Robeson County near Pembroke Wednesday night; no arrests have been made, but the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office said there are persons of interest.

    More >>

    Two females were shot in a vehicle in Robeson County near Pembroke Wednesday night; no arrests have been made, but the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office said there are persons of interest.

    More >>

  • Breaking

    Puerto Rico Tip-Off men's basketball tournament relocated to Coastal Carolina University

    Puerto Rico Tip-Off men's basketball tournament relocated to Coastal Carolina University

    Thursday, September 28 2017 11:55 AM EDT2017-09-28 15:55:56 GMT
    (Source: ESPN Events news release)(Source: ESPN Events news release)

    The 2017 Puerto Rico Tip-Off event originally scheduled to take place in Fajardo, Puetro Rico has been relocated to Coastal Carolina University in Conway due to the devastation left to the commonwealth by Hurricane Maria.

    More >>

    The 2017 Puerto Rico Tip-Off event originally scheduled to take place in Fajardo, Puetro Rico has been relocated to Coastal Carolina University in Conway due to the devastation left to the commonwealth by Hurricane Maria.

    More >>

  • Myrtle Beach man involved in '72 Mafia slaying arrested in Wyoming

    Myrtle Beach man involved in '72 Mafia slaying arrested in Wyoming

    Thursday, September 28 2017 11:30 AM EDT2017-09-28 15:30:11 GMT
    Source: Laramie County Sheriff's OfficeSource: Laramie County Sheriff's Office

    An 81-year-old man who was convicted in the 1970s killing of a nephew of notorious mob boss Carlo Gambino has been arrested in Wyoming on drug charges. Henry Sentner, of Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, was pulled over Sunday on Interstate 80 in southeast Wyoming by a state trooper for speeding.

    More >>

    An 81-year-old man who was convicted in the 1970s killing of a nephew of notorious mob boss Carlo Gambino has been arrested in Wyoming on drug charges. Henry Sentner, of Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, was pulled over Sunday on Interstate 80 in southeast Wyoming by a state trooper for speeding.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly