Conway PD seeking information on fraud suspect

CONWAY, SC (WMBF) – The Conway Police Department is seeking information on an individual suspected of fraud in Conway.

The suspect allegedly used a stolen debit card to make withdrawals from the victim’s bank account via an ATM, a press release from Conway PD stated.

Anyone with information on the identity of the suspect is asked to contact the Conway Police Department at 843-248-1790.

Copyright 2017. WMBF News. All rights reserved.