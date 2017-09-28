MBPD hosts community outreach meeting - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

MBPD hosts community outreach meeting

By Nick Doria, Producer
Connect
(Source: Myrtle Beach Police Facebook page) (Source: Myrtle Beach Police Facebook page)

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – The Myrtle Beach Police Department will host a community outreach meeting on September 28th from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. for residents that live south of 6th Ave South to the south city limits, according to a MBPD Facebook post.

The outreach event gives residents the opportunity to discuss residential and business owner needs.

The meeting will take place at the Base Recreation Center at 800 Gabreski Lane in Myrtle Beach.

For more information, contact Jodi Williams at 843-918-1302.

Copyright 2017. WMBF News. All rights reserved. 

  • Local NewsLocalMore>>

  • Conway PD seeking information on fraud suspect

    Conway PD seeking information on fraud suspect

    Thursday, September 28 2017 10:29 AM EDT2017-09-28 14:29:26 GMT
    Source: Conway PDSource: Conway PD

    The Conway Police Department is seeking information on an individual suspected of fraud in Conway. The suspect allegedly used a stolen debit card to make withdrawals from the victim’s bank account via an ATM, a press release from Conway PD stated. Anyone with information on the identity of the suspect is asked to contact the Conway Police Department at 843-248-1790.

    More >>

    The Conway Police Department is seeking information on an individual suspected of fraud in Conway. The suspect allegedly used a stolen debit card to make withdrawals from the victim’s bank account via an ATM, a press release from Conway PD stated. Anyone with information on the identity of the suspect is asked to contact the Conway Police Department at 843-248-1790.

    More >>

  • Community members rally against violence following deadly Spivey Ave. shooting

    Community members rally against violence following deadly Spivey Ave. shooting

    Thursday, September 28 2017 9:51 AM EDT2017-09-28 13:51:56 GMT
    Community members held a candlelight vigil remembering Jadasia Myers and her baby.Community members held a candlelight vigil remembering Jadasia Myers and her baby.

    Community members gathered Wednesday evening at Futrell Park to take a stand against violence in response to the deaths of a 22-year-old woman and her baby. Jadasia Myers was shot and killed Sunday evening. She was pregnant. Her baby, who was going to be named Harmony, was delivered, but didn’t survive. Hundreds showed up to the rally Wednesday.

    More >>

    Community members gathered Wednesday evening at Futrell Park to take a stand against violence in response to the deaths of a 22-year-old woman and her baby. Jadasia Myers was shot and killed Sunday evening. She was pregnant. Her baby, who was going to be named Harmony, was delivered, but didn’t survive. Hundreds showed up to the rally Wednesday.

    More >>

  • MBPD hosts community outreach meeting

    MBPD hosts community outreach meeting

    Thursday, September 28 2017 9:20 AM EDT2017-09-28 13:20:39 GMT
    (Source: Myrtle Beach Police Facebook page)(Source: Myrtle Beach Police Facebook page)

    The Myrtle Beach Police Department will host a community outreach meeting on September 28th from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. for residents that live south of 6th Ave South to the south city limits, according to a MBPD Facebook post. The outreach event gives residents the opportunity to discuss residential and business owner needs. The meeting will take place at the Base Recreation Center at 800 Gabreski Lane in Myrtle Beach.

    More >>

    The Myrtle Beach Police Department will host a community outreach meeting on September 28th from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. for residents that live south of 6th Ave South to the south city limits, according to a MBPD Facebook post. The outreach event gives residents the opportunity to discuss residential and business owner needs. The meeting will take place at the Base Recreation Center at 800 Gabreski Lane in Myrtle Beach.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly