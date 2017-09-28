MBPD hosts community outreach meeting

The Conway Police Department is seeking information on an individual suspected of fraud in Conway. The suspect allegedly used a stolen debit card to make withdrawals from the victim’s bank account via an ATM, a press release from Conway PD stated. Anyone with information on the identity of the suspect is asked to contact the Conway Police Department at 843-248-1790.More >>
Community members gathered Wednesday evening at Futrell Park to take a stand against violence in response to the deaths of a 22-year-old woman and her baby. Jadasia Myers was shot and killed Sunday evening. She was pregnant. Her baby, who was going to be named Harmony, was delivered, but didn’t survive. Hundreds showed up to the rally Wednesday.More >>
The Myrtle Beach Police Department will host a community outreach meeting on September 28th from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. for residents that live south of 6th Ave South to the south city limits, according to a MBPD Facebook post. The outreach event gives residents the opportunity to discuss residential and business owner needs. The meeting will take place at the Base Recreation Center at 800 Gabreski Lane in Myrtle Beach.More >>
Car insurance rates in the Palmetto State have increased, on average, 20 percent since 2013, ranking South Carolina at number 27 in the county when it comes to rates.More >>
North Myrtle Beach Police are asking the public’s help in identifying a person of interest in an alleged hit and run. North Myrtle Beach Department of Public Safety posted two images of the person of interest Wednesday night. No further information was released. Anyone with information that can lead to the identification of the individual is asked to contact Officer Gibbons at 843-280-5511.More >>
The founder of one of the world's most recognizable brands Hugh Hefner died Wednesday at age 91.More >>
Authorities said 16-year-old Sabrina Ray weighed less than 60 pounds at the time of her death, and newly released documents give insight to how her family was involved.More >>
Southwest says it's apologizing after police drag a woman off a flight.More >>
The 18-year-old also made a traffic stop and broke up a fight in uniform, investigators say.More >>
A man saw the makeshift doormat outside the door of the bar over the weekend, took a picture, and posted it online, eventually getting into a heated argument with the bar owner on Facebook.More >>
An off-duty Mount St. Joseph University police officer who fired shots at a bank robber was justified in his actions, the Hamilton County prosecutor said Wednesday.More >>
Just because seating is wheelchair accessible, is it truly inclusive? That’s the question one couple is raising after their Facebook post garnered thousands of views in just a couple days.More >>
SMITHS STATION, AL (WTVM) – The Lee County superintendent is responding after a photo of a noose hanging on a Smiths Station’s teacher bookshelf has attracted attention on social media.More >>
One child is in critical condition. The other is in stable condition with what sources said is a shoulder wound. Both of the victims are 3 years old.More >>
The St. Bernard Parish Sheriff's Office says a Chalmette man brutally murdered his ex-wife with an ax as her mother begged for her daughter's life.More >>
