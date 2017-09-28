MBPD hosts community outreach meeting

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – The Myrtle Beach Police Department will host a community outreach meeting on September 28th from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. for residents that live south of 6th Ave South to the south city limits, according to a MBPD Facebook post.

The outreach event gives residents the opportunity to discuss residential and business owner needs.

The meeting will take place at the Base Recreation Center at 800 Gabreski Lane in Myrtle Beach.

For more information, contact Jodi Williams at 843-918-1302.

