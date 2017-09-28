McLeod Health Foundation to host 'An Evening of Hope' to benefit - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

McLeod Health Foundation to host 'An Evening of Hope' to benefit cancer patients

By Nick Doria, Producer
Source: mcleodhealth.org Source: mcleodhealth.org

FLORENCE, SC (WMBF) – McLeod Health Foundation’s annual cancer benefit, “An Evening of Hope,” will be held September 28th from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. at the Florence Little Theatre on 417 South Dargan Street in Florence, according to a press release.

Proceeds will benefit the HOPE Fund, which provides oncology patient support services. The fund also provides transportation and medication needs for patients with few resources.

Tickets for “An Evening of Hope” are $100. Performers include DaQuan LaSane, Scout Hamrick and the Rod Brown Quartet.

For more information call 843-777-2694 or click here.

