Two Darlington County residents charged with multiple drug offen - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

Two Darlington County residents charged with multiple drug offenses

By Nick Doria, Producer
DARLINGTON, SC (WMBF) – Two Darlington County residents have been charged with multiple drug offenses after being apprehended in a joint operation between the City of Darlington Drug Agents and the SC Probation and Parole Agents, according to a Darlington Police Facebook post.

Peggy Rivera and Brain Bostic were arrested after an incident at 311 South Spain Street in Darlington.

4.3 grams of cocaine and 5.4 grams of crack cocaine were seized by law enforcement.

Hydrocodone and Xanax pills were also seized, in addition to more than 28 grams of marijuana, a pistol and approximately $1,000.

Rivera and Bostic are currently being held at the Darlington County Detention Center awaiting bond.

