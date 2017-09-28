Two Darlington County residents charged with multiple drug offenses

Community members gathered Wednesday evening at Futrell Park to take a stand against violence in response to the deaths of a 22-year-old woman and her baby. Jadasia Myers was shot and killed Sunday evening. She was pregnant. Her baby, who was going to be named Harmony, was delivered, but didn’t survive. Hundreds showed up to the rally Wednesday.More >>
Car insurance rates in the Palmetto State have increased, on average, 20 percent since 2013, ranking South Carolina at number 27 in the county when it comes to rates.More >>
North Myrtle Beach Police are asking the public’s help in identifying a person of interest in an alleged hit and run. North Myrtle Beach Department of Public Safety posted two images of the person of interest Wednesday night. No further information was released. Anyone with information that can lead to the identification of the individual is asked to contact Officer Gibbons at 843-280-5511.More >>
A plan two years in the making will come to fruition this Saturday.More >>
Law enforcement continues to investigate a Wednesday morning shooting in the Lamar area that injured one person.More >>
The founder of one of the world's most recognizable brands Hugh Hefner died Wednesday at age 91.More >>
Clifford Heiser, 33, is accused of inappropriately touching a female patient in the back of an ambulance earlier this month.More >>
Southwest says it's apologizing after police drag a woman off a flight.More >>
The 18-year-old also made a traffic stop and broke up a fight in uniform, investigators say.More >>
A man saw the makeshift doormat outside the door of the bar over the weekend, took a picture, and posted it online, eventually getting into a heated argument with the bar owner on Facebook.More >>
