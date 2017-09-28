FIRST ALERT: One more day of record heat - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

FIRST ALERT: One more day of record heat

By Jamie Arnold, Chief Meteorologist
Connect
Thursday heat index forecast Thursday heat index forecast
Thursday temperature forecast Thursday temperature forecast
Weekend cool down Weekend cool down

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) Record heat continues for one more day before a strong cold front brings a big temperature drop and a few showers to finish the week. 

Temperatures will soar once again this afternoon with the lower to middle 90s for most of the area. Record temperatures will likely be tied in the Grand Strand where the old record for today is 90° set back in 2007. The forecast high this afternoon is 90°.  Across the Pee Dee, afternoon temperatures will climb into the lower 90s.  Another round of humidity will push the heat index to between 95 and 100 this afternoon under blazing sunshine. 

A strong cold front will push through the region overnight and bring an end to the unseasonably hot weather.  By daybreak Friday, temperatures will range from the lower to middle 60s inland to the upper 60s at the beach.  

Moisture behind the front on Friday will keep skies mostly cloudy through the day.  While widespread rain is not expected, a few showers will likely develop at times through Friday afternoon and evening. The best risk of a few showers will be near the Grand Strand.  Afternoon temperatures will be much cooler than the last few days with readings in the upper 70s to near 80. 

The weekend will feature some lingering clouds at times through Saturday followed by increasing sunshine on Sunday.  Temperatures will remain fall-like with afternoon high temperatures in the middle and upper 70s.  Nighttime temperatures will provide a refreshing feel as they drop into the 50s and 60s. 

  • Local NewsLocalMore>>

  • Community members rally against violence following deadly Spivey Ave. shooting

    Community members rally against violence following deadly Spivey Ave. shooting

    Thursday, September 28 2017 6:56 AM EDT2017-09-28 10:56:56 GMT
    Community members held a candlelight vigil remembering Jadasia Myers and her baby.Community members held a candlelight vigil remembering Jadasia Myers and her baby.

    Community members gathered Wednesday evening at Futrell Park to take a stand against violence in response to the deaths of a 22-year-old woman and her baby. Jadasia Myers was shot and killed Sunday evening. She was pregnant. Her baby, who was going to be named Harmony, was delivered, but didn’t survive. Hundreds showed up to the rally Wednesday.

    More >>

    Community members gathered Wednesday evening at Futrell Park to take a stand against violence in response to the deaths of a 22-year-old woman and her baby. Jadasia Myers was shot and killed Sunday evening. She was pregnant. Her baby, who was going to be named Harmony, was delivered, but didn’t survive. Hundreds showed up to the rally Wednesday.

    More >>

  • South Carolina ranks 27 for car insurance rates

    South Carolina ranks 27 for car insurance rates

    Thursday, September 28 2017 5:19 AM EDT2017-09-28 09:19:41 GMT
    Source: WMBF NewsSource: WMBF News

    Car insurance rates in the Palmetto State have increased, on average, 20 percent since 2013, ranking South Carolina at number 27 in the county when it comes to rates.

    More >>

    Car insurance rates in the Palmetto State have increased, on average, 20 percent since 2013, ranking South Carolina at number 27 in the county when it comes to rates.

    More >>

  • NMB Police seek to identify person of interest in hit and run

    NMB Police seek to identify person of interest in hit and run

    Thursday, September 28 2017 4:36 AM EDT2017-09-28 08:36:20 GMT
    NMB DPS FacebookNMB DPS Facebook

    North Myrtle Beach Police are asking the public’s help in identifying a person of interest in an alleged hit and run. North Myrtle Beach Department of Public Safety posted two images of the person of interest Wednesday night. No further information was released. Anyone with information that can lead to the identification of the individual is asked to contact Officer Gibbons at 843-280-5511. 

    More >>

    North Myrtle Beach Police are asking the public’s help in identifying a person of interest in an alleged hit and run. North Myrtle Beach Department of Public Safety posted two images of the person of interest Wednesday night. No further information was released. Anyone with information that can lead to the identification of the individual is asked to contact Officer Gibbons at 843-280-5511. 

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly