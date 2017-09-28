FIRST ALERT: One more day of record heat

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) Record heat continues for one more day before a strong cold front brings a big temperature drop and a few showers to finish the week.

Temperatures will soar once again this afternoon with the lower to middle 90s for most of the area. Record temperatures will likely be tied in the Grand Strand where the old record for today is 90° set back in 2007. The forecast high this afternoon is 90°. Across the Pee Dee, afternoon temperatures will climb into the lower 90s. Another round of humidity will push the heat index to between 95 and 100 this afternoon under blazing sunshine.

A strong cold front will push through the region overnight and bring an end to the unseasonably hot weather. By daybreak Friday, temperatures will range from the lower to middle 60s inland to the upper 60s at the beach.

Moisture behind the front on Friday will keep skies mostly cloudy through the day. While widespread rain is not expected, a few showers will likely develop at times through Friday afternoon and evening. The best risk of a few showers will be near the Grand Strand. Afternoon temperatures will be much cooler than the last few days with readings in the upper 70s to near 80.

The weekend will feature some lingering clouds at times through Saturday followed by increasing sunshine on Sunday. Temperatures will remain fall-like with afternoon high temperatures in the middle and upper 70s. Nighttime temperatures will provide a refreshing feel as they drop into the 50s and 60s.