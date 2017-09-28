NMB Police seek to identify person of interest in hit and run

North Myrtle Beach Police are asking the public’s help in identifying a person of interest in an alleged hit and run. North Myrtle Beach Department of Public Safety posted two images of the person of interest Wednesday night. No further information was released. Anyone with information that can lead to the identification of the individual is asked to contact Officer Gibbons at 843-280-5511.More >>
North Myrtle Beach Police are asking the public’s help in identifying a person of interest in an alleged hit and run. North Myrtle Beach Department of Public Safety posted two images of the person of interest Wednesday night. No further information was released. Anyone with information that can lead to the identification of the individual is asked to contact Officer Gibbons at 843-280-5511.More >>
A plan two years in the making will come to fruition this Saturday.More >>
A plan two years in the making will come to fruition this Saturday.More >>
Law enforcement continues to investigate a Wednesday morning shooting in the Lamar area that injured one person.More >>
Law enforcement continues to investigate a Wednesday morning shooting in the Lamar area that injured one person.More >>
According to a press release, the 34th Annual Taste of the Town will be held Tuesday, Oct. 17 at the Myrtle Beach Convention Center, from 4 to 10 p.m.More >>
According to a press release, the 34th Annual Taste of the Town will be held Tuesday, Oct. 17 at the Myrtle Beach Convention Center, from 4 to 10 p.m.More >>
Crews have responded to a restaurant fire in Surfside Beach Wednesday evening.More >>
Crews have responded to a restaurant fire in Surfside Beach Wednesday evening.More >>
The founder of one of the world's most recognizable brands Hugh Hefner died Wednesday at age 91.More >>
The founder of one of the world's most recognizable brands Hugh Hefner died Wednesday at age 91.More >>