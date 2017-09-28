NMB Police seek to identify person of interest in hit and run

Tune in to WMBF News Thursday at 6 p.m. and Friday at 6 a.m. for the latest suspects from the Horry County Sheriff's Office.

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – North Myrtle Beach Police are asking the public’s help in identifying a person of interest in an alleged hit and run.

North Myrtle Beach Department of Public Safety posted two images of the person of interest Wednesday night. No further information was released.

Anyone with information that can lead to the identification of the individual is asked to contact Officer Gibbons at 843-280-5511.

