NMB Police seek to identify person of interest in hit and run

By Nick Doria, Producer
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – North Myrtle Beach Police are asking the public’s help in identifying a person of interest in an alleged hit and run.

North Myrtle Beach Department of Public Safety posted two images of the person of interest Wednesday night. No further information was released.

Anyone with information that can lead to the identification of the individual is asked to contact Officer Gibbons at 843-280-5511.  

