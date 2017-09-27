Community members rally against violence following deadly Spivey - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

Community members rally against violence following deadly Spivey Ave. shooting

By Patrick Lloyd, Reporter
Community members held a candlelight vigil remembering Jadasia Myers and her baby. Community members held a candlelight vigil remembering Jadasia Myers and her baby.

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – Community members gathered Wednesday evening at Futrell Park to take a stand against violence in response to the deaths of a 22-year-old woman and her baby.

Jadasia Myers was shot and killed Sunday evening. She was pregnant. Her baby, who was going to be named Harmony, was delivered, but didn’t survive.

Hundreds showed up to the rally Wednesday. The group SOS, or Save Our Streets, put on the event.

Some of the people who showed up were mothers who lost their children to violence in the past.

Local leaders also showed up, including Myrtle Beach mayor John Rhodes, city councilman Mike Chestnut and city councilman Randal Wallace.

Rhodes says the fact that so many people showed up shows him the community cares.

"They're ready to step up and help solve these problems and to help come to some type of a realization that it's going to take everybody together,” Rhodes said. “It's not an I deal, it's a we deal, and it's just like what was said on stage, our city hurts for this."

Another group involved in the rally was South Carolina Mothers Against Violence. The organization’s president Rev. Elizabeth Bowens says this shouldn’t just be a one night event.

“Let us continually unite together, because this has to stop,” she said. “We can’t allow others to come into our neighborhood and take over. We need to unite together.”

Following the rally, a candlelight vigil took place to remember the lives of Myers and her baby.  

