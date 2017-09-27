CCU football to open Sun Belt play Saturday

CONWAY, SC (WMBF) - A plan two years in the making will come to fruition this Saturday.



"We know it's gonna be amped. This is ultimately what we came into the Sun Belt for to play Sun Belt competition. That's what we're looking forward to," said CCU defensive tackle Dwayne Price.



The conference isn't so welcoming as a host. At least the other coach aren't. They picked the Chants to finish last in the preseason poll. That isn't the biggest motivating factor heading into game one.



"We're not as bad as we've shown when we play Coastal football. I don't think we've been energy wise and effort wise. We need to play at a higher level. If we do those things, we don't need any other motivation," said CCU interim head coach Jamey Chadwell.



While the first game in the Sun Belt will be played away from home. It will be a homecoming for Wide Receiver Malcolm Williams from Shreveport (Louisiana).



"My family and friends will be there. I just hope the team comes out ready to play hard," said Williams.



The transition won't be easy as the new kids on the block. The X's and O's should stay the same. The tough part will be playing up to the higher level of competition.



"It's more understanding the type of mentality each week that you have to bring to play at a higher level and win. Because it shows, Monroe, nobody in the world picked them against Louisiana. And they go beat them in their home," said Chadwell.



Chants and Warhawks kick off at 7 p.m. on Saturday in the first meeting between the two schools.



