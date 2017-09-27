One injured in morning shooting at Lamar area apartment

A plan two years in the making will come to fruition this Saturday.More >>
Law enforcement continues to investigate a Wednesday morning shooting in the Lamar area that injured one person.More >>
According to a press release, the 34th Annual Taste of the Town will be held Tuesday, Oct. 17 at the Myrtle Beach Convention Center, from 4 to 10 p.m.More >>
Crews have responded to a restaurant fire in Surfside Beach Wednesday evening.More >>
One of the suspects arrested in connection with the deadly shooting near Futrell Park Sunday night “fired multiple rounds towards a group of people indiscriminately,” killing a pregnant woman and causing the death of her unborn child, arrest warrants released Wednesday reveal. Three suspects have been arrested and charged in connection with the shooting.More >>
Southwest says it's apologizing after police drag a woman off a flight.More >>
Millions could be victims of identity theft from a credit card breach that occurred last week at Sonic.More >>
The Tennessee teenager taken by her high school teacher spoke to a reporter for the first time since the ordeal.More >>
The lawsuit, filed Monday, states that in October 2015, Kaetoya Watkins was hired to be a waitress at the Flowood location. After noticing the dress code policy before her first scheduled day of work, Watkins reportedly told the restaurant that her religion prevented her from wearing pants, as required by the dress code policy.More >>
Pitbull isn't the only celebrity stepping up to help the people of Puerto Rico, whose homes have been devastated by Hurricane Wilma.More >>
Horror movie fans in the Lowcountry have a lot to be excited for as it has been announced that the remake of the classic 1978 movie 'Halloween' will be shot in Charleston, according to the director.More >>
