One injured in morning shooting at Lamar area apartment

LAMAR, SC (WMBF) – Law enforcement continues to investigate a Wednesday morning shooting in the Lamar area that injured one person.

According to a press release from the Darlington County Sheriff’s Office, the shooting happened at the Cambridge Apartments, located in the 600 block of East Jackson Street.

The victim had non-life-threatening injuries, the release stated.

Anyone with information is asked to call the DCSO at (843) 398-4501 or Crime Stoppers of the Pee Dee at (888) CRIME-SC.

