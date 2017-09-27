Taste of the Town returns to Myrtle Beach for 34th year

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – One of the area’s long-standing culinary events returns next month.

According to a press release, the 34th Annual Taste of the Town will be held Tuesday, Oct. 17 at the Myrtle Beach Convention Center, located at 2101 N. Oak St., from 4 to 10 p.m.

As in past years, the event will include dozens of the area’s finest restaurants serving up freshly prepared appetizers, entrees and desserts.

Each booth will offer “tapas-style” items from their menus for $1 to $4 each, the release stated.

Restaurants will compete for the following awards: Favorite Restaurant - Entrée, Favorite Restaurant - Dessert, Best Booth Design for both large and small booths, and the People’s Choice and Kid’s Choice awards for favorite entrée and favorite dessert.

Advanced tickets can be purchased for $5 at all HTC locations, St. Andrew Catholic School at 3601 N. Kings Hwy., in Myrtle Beach and online. Admission is $6 at the door.

Children 14 and under will be admitted free with and adult. Food tickets are $1 and will be sold at the event.

Proceeds from the event will benefit the St. Andrew Catholic School.

