Surfside Beach restaurant sustains 'considerable damage' due to fire

SURFSIDE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – A Surfside Beach restaurant sustained "considerable damage" from a fire that broke out Wednesday, evening, according to fire officials.

Mark Nugent, spokesperson for Horry County Fire Rescue, said units from five different departments responded to the Pickled Cucumber, located at 828 Surfside Drive, after the call came in around 6:20 p.m.

According to Nugent, no one was inside the restaurant at the time of the fire, which was primarily contained to the rear of the building.

He added the rear of the restaurant sustained considerable damage, while there was smoke damage throughout.

Investigators are still working to determine the cause of the fire. No injuries were reported.

