Investigators: Cause of fire at popular Surfside Beach restaurant deemed accidental

By Brad Dickerson, Digital Producer
Crews battle a fire at the Pickled Cucumber restaurant in Surfside Beach. (Source: HCFR) Crews battle a fire at the Pickled Cucumber restaurant in Surfside Beach. (Source: HCFR)
SURFSIDE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – The cause of the Wednesday fire that resulted in "considerable damage to The Pickled Cucumber restaurant in Surfside Beach has been determined to be accidental, according to Surfside Beach Fire Chief Kevin Otte. 

Mark Nugent, spokesperson for Horry County Fire Rescue, said units from five different departments responded to The Pickled Cucumber, located at 828 Surfside Drive, after the call came in around 6:20 p.m. Wednesday.

According to Nugent, no one was inside the restaurant at the time of the fire, which was primarily contained to the rear of the building.

He added the rear of the restaurant sustained considerable damage, while there was smoke damage throughout.

No injuries were reported. 

