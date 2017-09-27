Crews respond to restaurant fire in Surfside Beach

One of the suspects arrested in connection with the deadly shooting near Futrell Park Sunday night “fired multiple rounds towards a group of people indiscriminately,” killing a pregnant woman and causing the death of her unborn child, arrest warrants released Wednesday reveal. Three suspects have been arrested and charged in connection with the shooting.More >>
The city of Florence is investing $15 million into its public parks system, representing the first time officials have put this kind of money all into its parks and recreation needs.More >>
Crews have responded to a restaurant fire in Surfside Beach Wednesday evening.More >>
A rally to take a stand against violence is being held Wednesday night at the scene where two lives were taken earlier this week. Community members are invited to gather at Futrell Park at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday to “Say ‘No’ to Gun Violence.” The rally is being organized by Timothy McCray, the leader of the group S.O.S. – standing for ‘Save Our Streets.’More >>
An airman in the U.S. Navy who has been deployed overseas for the past seven months is set to surprise his daughter with his return home at about 2 p.m. Wednesday.More >>
The man who allegedly punched the 12-year-old says he acted in self-defense.More >>
Sonic has more than 3,600 locations in 45 states across America, but there is no word yet on how many people may have possibly been affected.More >>
One of the suspects arrested in connection with the deadly shooting near Futrell Park Sunday night “fired multiple rounds towards a group of people indiscriminately,” killing a pregnant woman and causing the death of her unborn child, arrest warrants released Wednesday reveal. Three suspects have been arrested and charged in connection with the shooting.More >>
President Donald Trump and congressional Republicans are rolling out a wide-ranging plan to cut taxes for individuals and corporations, simplify the tax system, and likely double the standard deduction.More >>
President Donald Trump and congressional Republicans are rolling out a wide-ranging plan to cut taxes for individuals and corporations, simplify the tax system, and likely double the standard deduction used by most Americans.More >>
Hall of Fame basketball coach Rick Pitino has been placed on leave at the University of Louisville.More >>
The lawsuit, filed Monday, states that in October 2015, Kaetoya Watkins was hired to be a waitress at the Flowood location. After noticing the dress code policy before her first scheduled day of work, Watkins reportedly told the restaurant that her religion prevented her from wearing pants, as required by the dress code policy.More >>
The Tennessee teenager taken by her high school teacher spoke to a reporter for the first time since the ordeal.More >>
