Crews respond to restaurant fire in Surfside Beach

SURFSIDE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – Crews have responded to a restaurant fire in Surfside Beach Wednesday evening.

According to a tweet from Horry County Fire Rescue, county firefighters are assisting Surfside Beach crews with a fire at the Pickled Cucumber, located at 828 Surfside Drive.

No other information was immediately available.

