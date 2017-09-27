Crews respond to restaurant fire in Surfside Beach - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

Crews respond to restaurant fire in Surfside Beach

By Brad Dickerson, Digital Producer
Crews battle a fire at the Pickled Cucumber restaurant in Surfside Beach. (Source: HCFR)
Crews are battling a restaurant fire in Surfside Beach. (Source: WMBF News) Crews are battling a restaurant fire in Surfside Beach. (Source: WMBF News)
Crews are battling a restaurant fire in Surfside Beach. (Source: WMBF News) Crews are battling a restaurant fire in Surfside Beach. (Source: WMBF News)

SURFSIDE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – Crews have responded to a restaurant fire in Surfside Beach Wednesday evening.

According to a tweet from Horry County Fire Rescue, county firefighters are assisting Surfside Beach crews with a fire at the Pickled Cucumber, located at 828 Surfside Drive.

No other information was immediately available.

