CCU track surface is going teal

Story courtesy of Coastal Carolina Athletics

CONWAY - The Coastal Carolina Track and Field program will be without a place to train on campus for the next month as the facility is closed due to receiving a facelift. However, once complete, the Chanticleers will have one of the most unique facility's in the nation – a teal-colored track.

“Having a teal track & field facility means tradition and will set a legacy moving forward as we are the Teal Nation,” said CCU director of track and field Sandy Fowler. “The facility will also bring a sense of ownership to our team. It will additionally which bring a sense of respect as they are proud and excited to represent Coastal Carolina University each and every day.”

The $500,000 project will inject a complete new look for the running surface. The surface was completely stripped down to the asphalt, which allowed for much-needed repair and resurfacing in its own. The lanes will no longer have the red clay colored look, instead all lanes and rubber surfaces will be teal in color.

“Connor Sports is honored to be partnering with Coastal Carolina University in supplying them with their new running surface on the campus facility,” stated Connor Sports sales representative Brian Cole. “The Connor Sports ProTraxx surface will elevate the facility into one of the top facilities in Southeast as well as the entire country. The prefabricated rubber ProTraxx surface is in the elite “Gold Standard” category of performance running surfaces throughout the industry.”

The ProTraxx Surface that is being installed at Coastal Carolina is:

• Prefabricated Vulcanized Rubber running surface.

• This type of System is the “Gold Standard” in track surfaces – Every Olympics since 1996 Atlanta have been run on a Prefabricated surface

• Top layer made with only virgin rubber

• OAST manufacturing is a ISSO Certified and Zero Waste Company

• Connor Sports is the oldest sports surfacing company in the country

Coastal’s surface:

• 10 mm ProTraxx

• Custom Color - Coastal Teal & Black

• Will Give CCU one of the finest facilities in the South East

• Will not just be an athletic facility but a recruiting tool for the entire campus community

“I was told by Connor Sports that there are no other tracks with this exact color of teal,” said head coach emeritus Alan Connie. “This will enhance the image of Teal Nation, CCU and all it stands.”

The facility is frequently used by faculty and staff, students, and residents within the surrounding, along with the members of the track and field teams.