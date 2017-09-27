Sidney Moorer could be eligible for parole in 2019, according to jail records

Tune in to WMBF News Thursday at 6 p.m. and Friday at 6 a.m. for the latest suspects from the Horry County Sheriff's Office.

COLUMBIA, SC (WMBF) – Sidney Moorer is almost a month into his sentence after being convicted last month of impeding the investigation into the December 2013 disappearance of Heather Elvis.

According to jail records, Moorer’s projected parole eligibility is in less than two years.

In August, a jury found Moorer guilty of obstruction of justice. He was sentenced to 10 years in prison, but received credit for time already served, which is nearly a year.

Inmate records from Columbia’s Kirkland Correctional Institution state Moorer’s projected parole eligibility is March 20, 2019. His projected release date is listed as Oct. 8, 2022.

Former prosecutor Brad Richardson previously said people convicted of non-violent crimes, like obstruction of justice, are eligible for parole sooner.

Following a mistrial being declared in his 2016 kidnapping trial that was tied to Elvis’ disappearance, Moorer will face a jury again on that count. A second trial will be held in Georgetown, but a date has not yet been set.

Sidney Moorer’s wife, Tammy Moorer, is also charged with kidnapping. She has not yet gone to trial on her charge and a date has not been set.

