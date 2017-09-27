Darlington man arrested after 900 grams of marijuana, $6,700 in cash seized from apartment

Tune in to WMBF News Thursday at 6 p.m. and Friday at 6 a.m. for the latest suspects from the Horry County Sheriff's Office.

DARLINGTON, SC (WMBF) – A Darlington man is in jail after 900 grams of marijuana, a stolen gun and $6,700 in cash was retrieved from his home, according to officials with the Darlington Police Department.

Information from a post on the DPD’s Facebook page states that Marcus McCoy will face charges of possession with intent to distribute marijuana; possession with intent to distribute marijuana within proximity of a school; and possession of a stolen pistol.

A search warrant was served on McCoy’s residence at Autumn Run Apartments, located in the 400 block of Wells Street in Darlington.

It was part of a joint operation between Darlington drug agents and agents with South Carolina Probation and Parole.

