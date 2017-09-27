Darlington man arrested after 900 grams of marijuana, $6,700 in - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

Darlington man arrested after 900 grams of marijuana, $6,700 in cash seized from apartment

DARLINGTON, SC (WMBF) – A Darlington man is in jail after 900 grams of marijuana, a stolen gun and $6,700 in cash was retrieved from his home, according to officials with the Darlington Police Department.

Information from a post on the DPD’s Facebook page states that Marcus McCoy will face charges of possession with intent to distribute marijuana; possession with intent to distribute marijuana within proximity of a school; and possession of a stolen pistol.

A search warrant was served on McCoy’s residence at Autumn Run Apartments, located in the 400 block of Wells Street in Darlington.

It was part of a joint operation between Darlington drug agents and agents with South Carolina Probation and Parole.

