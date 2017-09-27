Film from Conway senior community up for People's Choice Award a - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

Film from Conway senior community up for People's Choice Award at inaugural film festival

By Brad Dickerson, Digital Producer
A short film from Brookdale Conway is nominated for a People's Choice Award. (Source: Brookdale Senior Living website) A short film from Brookdale Conway is nominated for a People's Choice Award. (Source: Brookdale Senior Living website)

CONWAY, SC (WMBF) – A short film made the residents of a Conway senior living community will compete against films from communities across the country to see which is the best of the best.

According to a press release from Brookdale Senior Living Solutions, nine films are competing at their inaugural Celebrate Aging Film Festival, which will be held Oct. 4 in Franklin, Tennessee and was created to help change the perception of aging.

Those nine finalists will compete in the best picture, best writing, best acting and best technical design categories, the release stated. The films are also eligible for the Ecolab’s People’s Choice Award, which is voted on by the public.

The residents and associates of Brookdale Conway created a four-minute film using iPad technology. Titled “I Am Still a Man,” the film focuses on Jake, a resident who commits to living life to the fullest despite suffering a stroke.

In the short, Jake is seen riding in a helicopter and the Myrtle Beach SkyWheel.

“I Am Still a Man” is nominated for the People’s Choice Award at the film festival, as well as the Courage Award, the release stated.

“Our residents and associates really enjoyed putting together this film,” said Robin Bunting, executive director of Brookdale Conway. “Age has no barrier on creativity and this process really showcased that. Our filmmakers are excited to be nominated as a finalist.” 

The public can view all nine finalists and vote for their favorite here.

Copyright 2017 WMBF News. All rights reserved. 

