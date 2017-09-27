Fallen Conway firefighter to be honored national service next month

EMMITSBURG, MD (WMBF) – A Conway firefighter who died while on duty at a house fire last year will be among the 75 firefighters who will be honored at the 36th Annual National Fallen Firefighters Memorial Service at the National Fire Academy in Emmitsburg, Maryland on Sunday, October 8.

Christopher Gene Ray, 42, of Conway Fire Rescue, died on March 20, 2016 from injuries he sustained when he fell off the back of the fire apparatus at the scene of a residential structure fire.

His name will be added to the National Fallen Firefighters Memorial on the Academy grounds during a national tribute that is sponsored by the National Fallen Firefighters Foundation, and the Department of Homeland Security’s U.S. Fire Administration, according to a news release from the organization.

Thousands are expected to attend the service, from families and friends of fallen firefighters to members of Congress, administration officials, and other dignitaries. Families will receive flags flown over the U.S. Capitol and the National Memorial.

More details about the service and a full list of fallen firefighters being honored can be found at: weekend.firehero.org.

Related Story:

Copyright 2017 WMBF News. All rights reserved.