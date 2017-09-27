WATCH LIVE: U.S. Navy airman to surprise daughter after 7-month deployment

: One of the signs created by students for this very special reunion. (Source: Drew Hansen)

Airman Tencza admires one of the signs made for his reunion. (Source: Drew Hansen)

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – An airman in the U.S. Navy who has been deployed overseas for the past seven months is set to surprise his daughter with his return home at about 2 p.m. Wednesday.

Jessie Tencza has been aboard the USS Bataan, an amphibious warship during a tour through the Mediterranean into the Red Sea, and to various Middle Eastern territories. They made port stops in Dubai, Jordan, and Bahrain, to name a few.

His daughter Lilli, a Kindergartner, will be surprised at the Palmetto Academy of Learning and Success.

