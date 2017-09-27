U.S. Navy airman surprises daughter after 7-month deployment - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

U.S. Navy airman surprises daughter after 7-month deployment

By Ian Cross, Digital Content Manager
MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – An airman in the U.S. Navy who has been deployed overseas for the past seven months surprised his daughter with his return home Wednesday afternoon.

Jessie Tencza had been aboard the USS Bataan, an amphibious warship, during a tour through the Mediterranean into the Red Sea, and to various Middle Eastern territories. They made port stops in Dubai, Jordan, and Bahrain, to name a few. 

His daughter Lilli, a kindergartner, was reunited with her father at the Palmetto Academy of Learning and Success. 

The entire school was in on the surprise, holding a special ceremony welcoming Tencza home. He said it was more special than he ever expected it would be.

"I was kind of nervous but extremely excited - I was anxious to see you - but it felt great," Tencza said while talking to his daughter. "(It was) really, really nice."

The father and daughter said the first thing their family was going to do now that he's home would be to go out and grab pizza. 

