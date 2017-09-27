11th Ave. N closed near Ocean Drive Elementary for utility pole replacement

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Eleventh Avenue North is closed in the area of Ocean Drive Elementary School in North Myrtle Beach Wednesday morning while Santee Cooper replaces a power pole, according to the NMB Department of Public Safety.

Officials estimate the work will take an hour to complete, according to the traffic alert sent by NMBDPS at about 10:20 a.m. They ask that you avoid this area while they are working.

Copyright 2017 WMBF News. All rights reserved.