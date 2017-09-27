Rally being held to stand up against gun violence

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – A rally to take a stand against violence is being held Wednesday night at the scene where two lives were taken earlier this week.

Community members are invited to gather at Futrell Park at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday to “Say ‘No’ to Gun Violence.” The rally is being organized by Timothy McCray, the leader of the group S.O.S. – standing for ‘Save Our Streets.’

He said incidents like the shooting that happened near Futrell Park on Sunday night effect our community, and this rally will offer grief counseling to anyone who may need it.

The Myrtle Beach Police Department is also seeking to partner with members of the community to address these acts of violence.

In a statement released to WMBF News, Cpt. Joey Crosby said the department holds community outreach programs regularly to enhance communication with the community and share information on the activity going on in the area.

By creating a partnership, both the police department and the community send a clear message that violent and unlawful acts will not be tolerated and anyone who commits these acts will be held accountable, according to Crosby.

“There will be teams and meetings after this coming together to say, ‘Here, we’re here and we support each other and we love you,’” he said, “We’ve seen so many young kids that were out there that day having to witness that and so I want to give them that support and what they need.”

Members of the Clergy Action Team (C.A.T.), S.O.S., and community leaders are expected to attend the event and offer opportunities to talk with community members as well as offer their support.

McCray said he moved to Myrtle Beach in the 1980s when he was a younger to get away from the crime in Brooklyn, New York. Because of this, he said he has a personal connection in wanting to provide help to those who are grieving.

“That’s my passion. That’s why I do what I do. That’s why we put the prevention in. That’s why we work with these kids,” said McCray, “That’s why I do what I do because I had a way out and I want to help these kids find a way out.”

On Wednesday night, community members will have the opportunity to gather at Futrell Park and talk to someone if they are grieving. McCray said he hopes everyone can come together tonight so they can work together moving forward.

