Hwy. 501 clear after wreck involving moped

SCHP on scene of crash on Waccamaw Pottery Bridge

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – A portion of Highway 501 was closed Wednesday morning following a wreck involving a moped.

The right lane on the southbound side of the Waccamaw Pottery Bridge was blocked, but was cleared by about 5:40 a.m.

A moped and another vehicle appear to have collided at the top of the bridge, as noted by a WMBF News photographer who responded to the scene.

Injuries are reported with the crash, according to South Carolina Highway Patrol.

The wreck happened around 3:30 a.m. Wednesday.

WMBF News will continue to follow this story for you throughout the morning. Tune into WMBF News TODAY beginning at 5 a.m. for updates as they come into the newsroom.

Copyright 2017 WMBF News. All rights reserved.