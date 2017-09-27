Hwy. 501 clear after wreck involving moped - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

Hwy. 501 clear after wreck involving moped

By Jessica Cinardo, Executive Producer
MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – A portion of Highway 501 was closed Wednesday morning following a wreck involving a moped.

The right lane on the southbound side of the Waccamaw Pottery Bridge was blocked, but was cleared by about 5:40 a.m.

A moped and another vehicle appear to have collided at the top of the bridge, as noted by a WMBF News photographer who responded to the scene.

Injuries are reported with the crash, according to South Carolina Highway Patrol.

The wreck happened around 3:30 a.m. Wednesday.

