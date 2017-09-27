FIRST ALERT: Record high temperatures likely today

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) Record warmth is likely in some areas today and Thursday before a cold front ushers in fall-like weather for the weekend.

As Tropical Storm Maria continues to pull away from the Outer Banks of North Carolina, summer-like heat will build into the region.

Temperatures will soar today with afternoon high temperatures reaching record breaking levels around 90 at the beach. The old record for today in Myrtle Beach is 88 set back in 1993. Across the Pee Dee, temperatures will fall just shy of records but still be unusually hot with readings in the lower 90s. Humidity will push the heat index into the upper 90s through the mid and late afternoon.

Thursday will see more heat once again with temperatures likely a degree or two warmer and once again near record highs across the entire area.

A cold front finally arrives by late Thursday and ushers in a big drop in temperatures and humidity just in time for the weekend. Afternoon temperatures will fall into the upper 70s from Friday all the way through early next week. Morning lows will drop into the upper 50s and lower 60s!