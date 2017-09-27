FIRST ALERT: Record high temperatures likely today

A rally to take a stand against violence is being held Wednesday night at the scene where two lives were taken earlier this week. Community members are invited to gather at Futrell Park at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday to “Say ‘No’ to Gun Violence.” The rally is being organized by Timothy McCray, the leader of the group S.O.S. – standing for ‘Save Our Streets.’More >>
A dog continues to receive care at a Grand Strand facility after “kids” dumped boiling water on the animal.More >>
Three suspects have been arrested and charged in connection with a deadly shooting Sunday night near Futrell Park in Myrtle Beach that killed a pregnant woman, whose child did not survive.More >>
Beach patrol in North Myrtle Beach had swimmers get out of the water Tuesday after a shark was spotted near the shore.More >>
The Carolina Bays are a South Carolina mystery. When looking at satellite photos, the ovals in Horry County forests certainly stick out. How were they formed and could they play a role in our wildfire risk?More >>
The man who allegedly punched the 12-year-old says he acted in self-defense.More >>
Sonic has more than 3,600 locations in 45 states across America, but there is no word yet on how many people may have possibly been affected.More >>
A Memphis rapper shot multiple times in Hollywood and rushed to a local hospital, according to a report from TMZ.More >>
A newly filed federal lawsuit included allegations that for many SCANA and Santee Cooper customers, adds insult to injury.More >>
St. James Parish Sheriff Willy Martin reports crews responded to a fire near the Shell Convent plant in the 10000 block of Hwy. 44 in St. James Parish Tuesday night.More >>
