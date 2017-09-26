Horry County Sheriff's Deputies will now carry Narcan

Two home break-in suspects are in custody after a manhunt Tuesday night in the Francis Marion Road area of Florence County, officials with the Florence County Sheriff's Office confirm.More >>
A newly filed federal lawsuit included allegations that for many SCANA and Santee Cooper customers, adds insult to injury.More >>
Three suspects have been arrested and charged in connection with a deadly shooting Sunday night near Futrell Park in Myrtle Beach that killed a pregnant woman, whose child did not survive.More >>
For the first time, the Horry County Sheriff’s Office will begin using Narcan. The Sheriff’s Office is partnering with the Law Enforcement Officer Naloxone (LEON) program, which is a partnership between South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (SCDHEC), South Carolina Department of Alcohol and Other Drug Abuse Services (DAODAS), and the 5th Circuit Solicitor’s Office for Narcan training on Tuesday and Wednesday.More >>
One of five commissioners for the West Florence Fire District has resigned. That board is responsible for managing fire tax millage and making sure funding is available for fire protection throughout the West Florence Fire District. Board Chairman Dustin Fails said there will be no special election to fill the vacancy,;he said it is the job of the legislature to appoint a new board member.More >>
The man who allegedly punched the 12-year-old says he acted in self-defense.More >>
Sonic has more than 3,600 locations in 45 states across America, but there is no word yet on how many people may have possibly been affected.More >>
The anticipated release of thousands of never-before-seen government documents related to President John F. Kennedy's assassination has scholars and armchair detectives buzzing.More >>
Emergency workers estimated the child had been left in the 91-degree heat about 30 minutes, but said he appeared to be well cared for before being left on the interstate.More >>
Federal prosecutors have announced charges of fraud and corruption in college basketball, including against four coaches.More >>
Even as authorities in rural southern Missouri dismiss the possibility that a transgender teenager's death was a hate crime, questions remain about why the quiet 17-year-old was killed in such a ghastly manner.More >>
Three suspects have been arrested and charged in connection with a deadly shooting Sunday night near Futrell Park in Myrtle Beach that killed a pregnant woman, whose child did not survive.More >>
A dog continues to receive care at a Grand Strand facility after “kids” dumped boiling water on the animal.More >>
The New Mexico Corrections Department has placed all of their 11 prisons under lock-down until further notice.More >>
