Myrtle Beach police arrest three in fatal shooting that killed pregnant woman, her baby

Tune in to WMBF News Thursday at 6 p.m. and Friday at 6 a.m. for the latest suspects from the Horry County Sheriff's Office.

Tune in to WMBF News Thursday at 6 p.m. and Friday at 6 a.m. for the latest suspects from the Horry County Sheriff's Office.

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – Three suspects have been arrested and charged in connection with a deadly shooting Sunday night near Futrell Park in Myrtle Beach that killed a pregnant woman, whose child also did not survive.

According to information from Myrtle Beach Police Capt. Joey Crosby, Jordan Pyatt, Ajay Alston and Wallace Grant were all taken into custody.

Information on the Myrtle Beach Police Department’s website states that Pyatt, 21, has been charged with murder and death or bodily injury to a child in utero.

Alston, 22, faces counts of attempted murder, possession of a weapon during a violent crime, sale or delivery of a pistol, driving under the influence and striking fixtures on or adjacent to the highway.

Grant, 26, is charged with obstructing justice, according to online MBPD records.

Horry County Deputy Coroner Michelle McSpadden previously said that 22-year-old Jadasia Myers, of Myrtle Beach, died from a gunshot wound as a result of the shooting.

According to McSpadden, the victim was pregnant and the baby, a girl to be named Harmony, was delivered, but did not survive.

Crosby said MBPD officers will gather with community members in Futrell Park to lock arms in a show of unity.

Members of the public are encouraged to attend as well. The event will happen Wednesday night at 6:30 p.m.

According to Crosby, the shooting remains under investigation and additional arrests are possible. Anyone with information is asked to call (843) 918-1382.

Related story:

Copyright 2017 WMBF News. All rights reserved.