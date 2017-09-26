Murder suspect fired at group 'indiscriminately,' killing pregnant woman and unborn child, warrants state

One of the suspects arrested in connection with the deadly shooting near Futrell Park Sunday night “fired multiple rounds towards a group of people indiscriminately,” killing a pregnant woman and causing the death of her unborn child, arrest warrants released Wednesday reveal. Three suspects have been arrested and charged in connection with the shooting.More >>
Eleventh Avenue North is closed in the area of Ocean Drive Elementary School in North Myrtle Beach Wednesday morning while Santee Cooper replaces a power pole, according to the NMB Department of Public Safety.
Two home break-in suspects are in custody after a manhunt Tuesday night in the Francis Marion Road area of Florence County, officials with the Florence County Sheriff's Office confirm.
A newly filed federal lawsuit included allegations that for many SCANA and Santee Cooper customers, adds insult to injury.
For the first time, the Horry County Sheriff's Office will begin using Narcan. The Sheriff's Office is partnering with the Law Enforcement Officer Naloxone (LEON) program, which is a partnership between South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (SCDHEC), South Carolina Department of Alcohol and Other Drug Abuse Services (DAODAS), and the 5th Circuit Solicitor's Office for Narcan training on Tuesday and Wednesday.
The man who allegedly punched the 12-year-old says he acted in self-defense.
The anticipated release of thousands of never-before-seen government documents related to President John F. Kennedy's assassination has scholars and armchair detectives buzzing.
Sonic has more than 3,600 locations in 45 states across America, but there is no word yet on how many people may have possibly been affected.
Emergency workers estimated the child had been left in the 91-degree heat about 30 minutes, but said he appeared to be well cared for before being left on the interstate.
Even as authorities in rural southern Missouri dismiss the possibility that a transgender teenager's death was a hate crime, questions remain about why the quiet 17-year-old was killed in such a ghastly manner.
Federal prosecutors have announced charges of fraud and corruption in college basketball, including against four coaches.
Clifford Heiser, 33, is accused of inappropriately touching a female patient in the back of an ambulance earlier this month.
A Memphis rapper shot multiple times in Hollywood and rushed to a local hospital, according to a report from TMZ.
The York Police Department said motorcycle officer David McKinnon encountered the skunk, walking around with its head stuck in a fast-food cup, during a nighttime patrol recently.
