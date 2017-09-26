Murder suspect fired at group 'indiscriminately,' killing pregnant woman and unborn child, warrants state

Tune in to WMBF News Thursday at 6 p.m. and Friday at 6 a.m. for the latest suspects from the Horry County Sheriff's Office.

Left: Jordan Pyatt, Middle: Ajay Alston, Right: Wallace Grant (Source: Myrtle Beach Police Department), Background: The scene of the incident (Source: WMBF News)

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – One of the suspects arrested in connection with the deadly shooting near Futrell Park Sunday night “fired multiple rounds towards a group of people indiscriminately,” killing a pregnant woman and causing the death of her unborn child, arrest warrants released Wednesday reveal.

Three suspects have been arrested and charged in connection with the shooting. The shooting occurred near Futrell Park, in the parking lot of Carver Street Apartments on Spivey Avenue. According to information from Myrtle Beach Police Capt. Joey Crosby, Jordan Pyatt, Ajay Alston and Wallace Grant were all taken into custody.

An investigation revealed that Pyatt “fired multiple rounds towards a group of people indiscriminately and the victim, Jadasia Monique Myers, was struck by the defendant’s gunfire,” the arrest warrant states. “The victim was transported to a local hospital for life saving medical treatment but died as a result of her injury.”

Another warrant for Pyatt states that Myers’ child was also pronounced deceased at this hospital.

Another victim's head was grazed by the shots Pyatt fired, another warrant states.

Pyatt, 21, has been charged with murder, death or bodily injury to a child in utero, two counts of attempted murder, possession of a weapon during a violent crime, and sale or delivery of a pistol, according to online information from Myrtle Beach Police.

Alston allegedly shot a victim multiple times, and chased him while shooting him, according to arrest warrants. Alston then tacked the victim to the ground, and hit him with the butt of a handgun.

Alston then drove off, but ran off the road and struck a school bus stop shelter and a light pole. He then fled on foot, the arrest warrants state.

Alston, 22, faces charges of attempted murder, assault and battery of a high and aggravated nature, possession of a weapon during a violent crime, sale or delivery of a pistol, driving under suspension, and striking fixtures on or adjacent to the highway.

Both Alston and Pyatt were identified through a photo line-up, and the entire incident was caught on surveillance video, according to the warrants.

Grant, 26, is charged with obstructing justice, according to online MBPD records. His arrest warrant states that he lied to investigators about his involvement and the involvement of a co-defendant in the shooting.

Horry County Deputy Coroner Michelle McSpadden previously said that 22-year-old Myers, of Myrtle Beach, died from a gunshot wound as a result of the shooting. According to McSpadden, the victim was pregnant and the baby, a girl to be named Harmony, was delivered, but did not survive.

Crosby said MBPD officers will gather with community members in Futrell Park to lock arms in a show of unity.

Members of the public are encouraged to attend as well. The event will happen Wednesday night at 6:30 p.m.

According to Crosby, the shooting remains under investigation and additional arrests are possible. Anyone with information is asked to call (843) 918-1382.

