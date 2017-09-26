Two home break-in suspects in custody after manhunt near Francis Marion Rd. in Florence Co.

Tune in to WMBF News Thursday at 6 p.m. and Friday at 6 a.m. for the latest suspects from the Horry County Sheriff's Office.

FLORENCE, SC (WMBF) – Two home break-in suspects are in custody after a manhunt Tuesday night in the Francis Marion Road area of Florence County, officials with the Florence County Sheriff's Office confirm.

Deputies discovered a break-in in progress at a home on Antique Circle, and saw two suspects run into the nearby woods, according to the FCSO app. The Tracking Team was called out to the area of Francis Marion Rd., and took one suspect into custody time time before 8 p.m. Tuesday.

Later that night, the other suspect was captured.

The K-9 Tracking Team was supported by the FCSO Aviation Division in the manhunt, officials said.

