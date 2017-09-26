Names, charges released for two home break-in suspects arrested after manhunt in Florence County

An airman in the U.S. Navy who has been deployed overseas for the past seven months is set to surprise his daughter with his return home at about 2 p.m. Wednesday.More >>
Once complete, the Chanticleers will have one of the most unique facility's in the nation – a teal-colored track.More >>
You may not have known, but at one time Carver Street in Myrtle Beach used to be a hub for music and dancing. A group of people want make sure that still exists. Between 18th and 21st Avenues North, Carver Street will be closed this weekend so that people from all walks of life can celebrate together through music at the second annual Jazz Festival.More >>
Two home break-in suspects are in custody after a manhunt Tuesday night in the Francis Marion Road area of Florence County, officials with the Florence County Sheriff's Office confirm.More >>
Sidney Moorer is almost a month into his sentence after being convicted last month of impeding the investigation into the December 2013 disappearance of Heather Elvis.More >>
The man who allegedly punched the 12-year-old says he acted in self-defense.More >>
Sonic has more than 3,600 locations in 45 states across America, but there is no word yet on how many people may have possibly been affected.More >>
President Donald Trump and congressional Republicans are rolling out a wide-ranging plan to cut taxes for individuals and corporations, simplify the tax system, and likely double the standard deduction.More >>
St. Bernard Sheriff's deputies were called to the scene of a homicide in Chalmette.More >>
The lawsuit, filed Monday, states that in October 2015, Kaetoya Watkins was hired to be a waitress at the Flowood location. After noticing the dress code policy before her first scheduled day of work, Watkins reportedly told the restaurant that her religion prevented her from wearing pants, as required by the dress code policy.More >>
Have you ever walked into your local Chick-fil-A and said to yourself, "How can get this get any better?"More >>
Hall of Fame basketball coach Rick Pitino has been placed on leave at the University of Louisville.More >>
