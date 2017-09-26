Manhunt underway near Francis Marion University in Florence - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

Breaking

Manhunt underway near Francis Marion University in Florence

(Source: Raycom Media) (Source: Raycom Media)

FLORENCE, SC (WMBF) – Law enforcement are conducting a manhunt Tuesday night near Francis Marion University, according to Florence County Sheriff’s Maj. Mike Nunn.

Nunn said the search is happening near FMU and National Cemetery Road.

No other information was immediately available. Stay with WMBF News for the latest as it comes in.

