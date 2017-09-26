Manhunt underway near Francis Marion University in Florence

Tune in to WMBF News Thursday at 6 p.m. and Friday at 6 a.m. for the latest suspects from the Horry County Sheriff's Office.

FLORENCE, SC (WMBF) – Law enforcement are conducting a manhunt Tuesday night near Francis Marion University, according to Florence County Sheriff’s Maj. Mike Nunn.

Nunn said the search is happening near FMU and National Cemetery Road.

