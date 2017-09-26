Lamar High School upgrading athletic facilities

LAMAR, SC (WMBF) - Lamar High school has one of the best football programs in the state. Now they will have a top notch facility as well.



"It's really big for the students, epically the team members, the coaches, the parents, and the community. Because now we're gonna have a first class stadium for them to come to. To play in and it's just going to be great for everybody," said Lamar Principal Kathy Gainey.



The multi -sport facility is a very welcome upgrade.



"Two new concession stands, we're gonna get fencing, new restrooms, and it's just great," said Gainey.



Who's footing the bill for the $1.5 million project? The Darlington County School board.



"It's like the old saying, you can't raise a child without a village. The school board is our village in this case."



As the smallest high school in the district. The Silver Foxes are thankful for the upgrade and its intended purpose.



"I'm just appreciative to the board and everybody who made this happen. It's gonna definitely help our fans and our kids. That's what it's all about," said Lamar Head Football coach Corey Fountain.



