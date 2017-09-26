Horry County lawmakers seek to draft 'simple' ordinance to address gun issues

The gun debate is back on the docket for the Horry County Council. This time, lawmakers say they're working to make a "simplified" ordinance to address gun concerns throughout the county.More >>
Law enforcement are conducting a manhunt Tuesday night near Francis Marion University, according to Florence County Sheriff’s Maj. Mike Nunn.More >>
A West Florence High School student was disciplined after bringing a Confederate flag to the school’s football game on Friday night.More >>
Lamar High school has one of the best football programs in the state. Now they will have a top notch facility as well.More >>
Myrtle Beach will soon welcome a new development for senior citizens that is set to break ground in October.More >>
Emergency workers estimated the child had been left in the 91-degree heat about 30 minutes, but said he appeared to be well cared for before being left on the interstate.More >>
Federal prosecutors have announced charges of fraud and corruption in college basketball, including against four coaches.More >>
An Ohio mom is warning parents of the potential dangers of pacifier clips after her 2-year-old daughter received a burn-like injury.More >>
North Korea "destroyed" Otto Warmbier, who died in June after being detained for nearly a year and a half, his mother told FOX and Friends in an interview Tuesday.More >>
Before the bride realized what was happening, her husband ran to save the boy, who was face down in a nearby pond.More >>
The University of Louisville appears to be one of seven schools implicated in a scathing cash-for-talent report released Tuesday.More >>
As shocking new details emerged this week in the rape of an Auburn University student on a bus, many immediately recognized one of the suspects named in the case.More >>
A Memphis rapper shot multiple times in Hollywood and rushed to a local hospital, according to a report from TMZ.More >>
An Earle, Arkansas firefighter has been relieved of duty indefinitely over a racist Facebook post about NFL players kneeling during the national anthem.More >>
