Shark spotted 15 yards offshore near North Myrtle Beach resort

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – Beach patrol in North Myrtle Beach had swimmers get out of the water Tuesday after a shark was spotted near the shore.

According to city spokesperson Pat Dowling, the shark was seen about 15 yards offshore near the Avista Resort. He noted it was a “healthy size.”

Dowling added the shark swam toward shore and into the second line of offshore breakers chasing fish. It then did a U-turn about 15 yards offshore and headed back out to sea.

The shark has not been seen since, according to Dowling. Beach patrol kept swimmers out of the ocean for a time to ensure it had gone away from shore.

Copyright 2017 WMBF News. All rights reserved.