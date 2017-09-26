West Florence High student disciplined after bringing Confederate flag to football game

FLORENCE, SC (WMBF) – A West Florence High School student was disciplined after bringing a Confederate flag to the school’s football game on Friday night.

According to Pam Little-McDaniel, spokesperson for Florence School District One, school officials confiscated the flag from the student.

That student was disciplined in accordance with FSCD1’s code of conduct, which identifies the violation as inciting or participating in a disturbance, Little-McDaniel said.

The incident caught the attention of the South Carolina Secessionist Party, whose chairman posted a statement on the group’s Facebook page.

“We feel that this is a flagrant disregard for the constitutional rights to free expression and property of this student,” said the statement from chairman James Bessenger. “It is no secret that individuals across the United States are being targeted for their decision to revere or otherwise honor the battle flag of the Confederate Soldier.”

It went on to say that unless school and district officials offer the student and their family an apology, rescind the disciplinary action and return the Confederate flag, the group will start a “flagging campaign” in Florence, to include West Florence High School.

