Myrtle Beach City Council approves pilot plan for food trucks

Beach patrol in North Myrtle Beach had swimmers get out of the water Tuesday after a shark was spotted near the shore.More >>
A West Florence High School student was disciplined after bringing a Confederate flag to the school’s football game on Friday night.More >>
Food trucks are officially on their way to Myrtle Beach after the Myrtle Beach City Council approved a one-year pilot plan at Tuesday’s meeting.More >>
The owner of a Carolina Forest bar expressed his disgust with the stance of many NFL players this past Sunday by burning team memorabilia on Monday night.More >>
A dog continues to receive care at a Grand Strand facility after “kids” dumped boiling water on the animal.More >>
Federal prosecutors have announced charges of fraud and corruption in college basketball, including against four coaches.More >>
Emergency workers estimated the child had been left in the 91-degree heat about 30 minutes, but said he appeared to be well cared for before being left on the interstate.More >>
An Ohio mom is warning parents of the potential dangers of pacifier clips after her 2-year-old daughter received a burn-like injury.More >>
An offensive snapchat has been circulating the internet, and officials say it involves students from Evansville.More >>
A U.S. rapper is offering the chance to fund research to prove the Earth is flat.More >>
The University of Louisville appears to be one of seven schools implicated in a scathing cash-for-talent report released Tuesday.More >>
Roy Coons was charged with several crimes, including first-degree murder, attempted rape of a child and aggravated burglary.More >>
After just two weeks on the job, Matt Issman is no longer the acting police chief in Bay St. Louis.More >>
The video captures an altercation between the trooper and the road crew Sunday night on Dixie Highway near the Patton Museum.More >>
As shocking new details emerged this week in the rape of an Auburn University student on a bus, many immediately recognized one of the suspects named in the case.More >>
