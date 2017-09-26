Myrtle Beach City Council approves pilot plan for food trucks

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Food trucks are officially on their way to Myrtle Beach after the Myrtle Beach City Council approved a one-year pilot plan at Tuesday’s meeting.

Food trucks could start being seen within the city as early as next week. Before council members approved the plan, there were some last-minute changes

The council only wanted six food truck permits to start out, compared to the original plan of 12.

Food trucks will also have to be at least 500 feet away from restaurants, instead of 100 feet.

Additionally, food truck owners can now apply for their business license within the city and find a location to park their trucks.

“Ready, set, go. It's something we have worked on, we've planned this,” said Drew Basilicato, a food truck owner. “We already have the trucks in the structure and the following between each of us. I mean, now it's just a matter of doing it right for the city and the ordinances, but at the same time having a lot of fun and showing Myrtle Beach something like you said they need, and we are ready for this.”

Residents will be able to stop by and eat at those food trucks along U.S. 501, Kings Highway, U.S. 17 Business and portions of Third Avenue South.

