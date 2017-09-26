'He was too terrified to even be touched:' Dog found after boiling water dumped on him

This dog was brought to a facility in Pawleys Island after some "kids" dumped boiling water on him. (Source: All4Paws Facebook page)

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – A dog continues to receive care at a Grand Strand facility after “kids” dumped boiling water on the animal.

According to a post on the Pawleys Island-based All4Paws’ Facebook page, the organization received an urgent message from the Horry County shelter last Thursday about an abused dog picked up by animal control that was in desperate need of medical attention.

Horry County did not have a veterinarian available, so All4Paws officials set up a transport to their vet’s office at The Animal Hospital of SC, the post stated. When the dog arrived, “he was too terrified to even be touched.”

An examination revealed that the dog had been subjected to torture before and had burns in many different stages of healing.

“The next morning he had to be sedated and shaved to see the full extent of his injuries,” the Facebook post read. “We were horrified to see that even underneath areas of fur, he had old scars and burns.”

On Saturday, the dog, who staff started calling Khalid, began receiving treatments from a cold laser. Improvement was seen almost immediately.

Joyce Cikesh, a volunteer coordinator for All4Paws, said Tuesday that Khalid is continuing to improve. The plan is to put him up for adoption at some point down the road.

According to Cikesh, investigators are still trying to find the people who injured the dog.

