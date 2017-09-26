Owner of Carolina Forest bar burns Steelers jerseys, banners following national anthem controversy

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – The owner of a Carolina Forest bar expressed his disgust with the stance of many NFL players this past Sunday by burning team memorabilia on Monday night.

Photos posted to the Facebook page of Ronnie Hribar, listed as the owner/operator of Longbeard’s Bar and Grill, showed him burning Pittsburg Steelers banners, jerseys and other items in a fire pit branded with the team’s name.

One post showed all the gear before it was set on fire with the caption, “Getting ready to torch it !!! Screw the steelers and the NFL !”

A WMBF News reporter attempted to contact Hribar for comment, but was told he had gone on vacation.

Days after President Donald Trump denounced those who protested by kneeling during the national anthem during a rally in Huntsville, AL, the controversy continued to reverberate beyond the sports world.

Calling NFL players an expletive, Trump urged NFL team owners to fire those who kneeled during the national anthem.

Before the Steelers’ game Sunday against the Chicago Bears, the team’s offensive tackle and former Army Ranger Alejandro Villanueva stood outside the tunnel alone during the national anthem, with his hand over his heart.

