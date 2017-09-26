Lumberton Police asking for help locating missing woman

LUMBERTON, NC (WMBF) - Lumberton Police are asking for help finding a 20-year-old woman who was last seen on September 5.

According to a press release from the agency, Abby Patterson was last seen getting into a brown Buick in the area of 9th Street in Lumberton around 11:30 a.m. on Tuesday, September 5. She is described as 5’7, 140 lbs., with brown hair, brown eyes and a light skin tone. She was last seen wearing brown shorts and a white shirt. She has a birthmark on the back right thigh and a bird tattoo on her shoulder.

Patterson’s family and friends are offering a $5,000 reward for information related to her whereabouts. Her family told WMBF, "Abby is a light to everyone that knows her, and without her we are lost. We pray that whoever might know something about her whereabouts will come forward, even if they choose to remain anonymous. She is not just a missing person- she is a missing daughter, a missing sister, a missing granddaughter, and a missing piece of so many people's heart."

Anyone with information is asked to call the Lumberton Police Department at 910-671-3845 and ask for Detectives Williford or Evans.

Captain Terry Parker with LPD says that while Patterson was last seen in the area where three other women's bodies were found in the past few months, police do not believe Patterson's disappearance is related to those cases at this time.

