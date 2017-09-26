Deputies search for man who they say poured gas on woman, set her on fire

FLORENCE COUNTY, SC (WMBF) - Florence County deputies are asking for the public’s help in locating a man they say poured gasoline on a woman and set her on fire after the two had an altercation on September 19.

An arrest warrant has been issued for Charles Durell Nethercutt, 32, of Longfellow Drive in Florence, charging him with attempted murder. The victim suffered severe burns over a large portion of her body and was transported for treatment.

Nethercutt is described as a black male, about 6 feet tall and 230 lbs., with tattoos on both arms.

Anyone with knowledge or information regarding the whereabouts of Nethercutt is asked to contact FCSO Investigators at (843) 665-2121, ext. 317 or Crime Stoppers of the Pee Dee at 1-888-CRIME-SC or text tip at #CRIME. Callers do not need to reveal their identities.

Copyright 2017 WMBF News. All Rights Reserved.