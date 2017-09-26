Florence County making major brand push

FLORENCE COUNTY SC, (WMBF) - Soon, residents will notice a push to promote more growth and tourism in the Pee Dee.

Florence County is looking at putting $37,000 into promoting its new brand, “Full life full forward.” The county’s tourism arm just asked county council for the money to put the logo on 20 billboards around the county.

Already, the ad is running out on the campus of Florence-Darlington Technical College. Those new billboards are aimed at targeting the millions of people who travel along Interstate 95.

“Part of branding is the buy in from the people who are involved with the brand. The people in Florence, when they start recognizing the brand full life full forward, that will be their message going to people who are asking about Florence. How is Florence for the tourist? Well, we are full of life and we are really progressive,” said Holly Beaumier, director of the Florence Convention and Visitors Bureau.

If council approves the expenditure of those funds, the ads will run for an entire year. Beaumier said this is the most aggressive campaign the county has ever launched.

There will be major pushes on social media as well.

During the month of October, people will get the chance to have their Facebook post seen by all who pass along I-95.

If users comment as to why they love Florence on the FCVB Facebook page, that comment may end up on a billboard.

Copyright 2017 WMBF News. All rights reserve