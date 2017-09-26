Man charged with stealing steaks he concealed in his pants

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Myrtle Beach Police arrested a man Monday morning accused of hiding steaks in his pants and stealing them from the Walmart Neighborhood Market at 3915 N. Kings Highway.

According to a MBPD report, the store’s loss prevention officer watched Payton Abbott take four steaks from a shelf and conceal them inside his pants. When the officer saw Abbott walk out of the store, he detained him and called police.

Abbott was charged with shoplifting and placed on indefinite trespass from all Walmart properties.

The total value of the steaks was listed as $14.26.

