Development coming soon that will fulfill seniors' needs

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – Myrtle Beach will soon welcome a new development for senior citizens that is set to break ground in October.

After nearly two years of planning, the developer will begin construction between Grand Dunes Boulevard and 82nd Parkway, right along Cirpriana Drive.

Construction will be split into two phases. The first phase is designed to be an assisted living community. Developers said they are still working on finalizing details of the second phase, but it will consist of independent apartments and cottages.

The company said they chose Myrtle Beach because of the projected growth of the senior population, plus the lack of senior communities as it is. This facility will give the older demographic more options when it comes to living arrangements, while still allowing them to be part of the community.

City officials agrees that this will benefit the community in many ways.

"We have a great shortage of transitional housing for the time between people are able to live independently in their own homes and the time they need nursing care. So there are times in peoples lives when they can no longer live on their own, but they don't want to give up everything. So this will fill that need," said Carol Coleman, planning director for Myrtle Beach.

This development is expected to bring around 90 jobs to the community, ranging from cooks to caregivers to activity planners. This will also give senior citizens more incentive to stay in the area as their needs change.

Coleman said one thing to keep in mind is a development like this won’t generate a lot of traffic because there are less employees as opposed to a nursing home or hospital.

“It’s not nursing care, so that’s the secret right there. These aren’t facilities for people who require nursing. These are people who can still live on their own, take care of themselves, but they may not want to take on the responsibilities, or they may want to give up the responsibilities of owning a home,” she said.

The first residents are expected to be welcomed to the new facility beginning in the fall of 2018.

Copyright 2017 WMBF News. All rights reserved.