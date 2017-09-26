Hwy 501 northbound lanes blocked by accident involving tractor trailer

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) - South Carolina Highway Patrol says that all lanes of Highway 501 northbound are blocked between Conway and Aynor, at Hallie Martin Road. A WMBF News photographer on scene says southbound lanes are also moving very slowly.

A trooper on scene says a pickup truck was driving northbound without its lights on, and a tractor trailer hit it. SCHP says there are injuries involved in this accident.

