FIRST ALERT: Maria pulls away, summer-time heat builds in

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) Pleasant weather today will turn unseasonably warm through the middle of the week before a cold front ushers in cooler weather by the weekend.

Today is shaping up similar to Monday with a mix of sun and clouds mild temperatures. Afternoon readings will climb into the lower 80s at the beach and middle 80s across the Pee Dee. Winds will be a little gusty at times out of the north as Maria continues to pass well east of the region.

Tonight will mild again with temperatures dropping to around 70 in most areas.

As Maria continues to pull away from the east coast on Wednesday and Thursday, a bout of unseasonably hot weather will develop.

The winds turn a bit more westerly on Wednesday and Thursday, holding the sea breeze right along the coast, and allowing temperatures to climb. Afternoon temperatures will reach the upper 80s to near 90 along the Grand Strand, and into the lower 90s across the Pee Dee with mostly sunny skies.

A cold front arrives by the end of the week and ushers in some fall-like weather just in time for the weekend. Temperatures in the afternoon will only climb into the upper 70s this weekend with comfortable overnight temperatures in the 50s and 60s.