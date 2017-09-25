Florence intersection set to reopen following water main break

FLORENCE, SC (WMBF) – A Florence intersection is set to reopen Tuesday after a weekend water main break.

According to a post on the city of Florence’s Facebook page, the intersection of Edisto and Wisteria drives will remain closed throughout the night on Monday, ahead of asphalt repairs in the morning.

City officials anticipate the intersection reopening by 12 p.m.

The 12-inch water main break happened Saturday, leading to streets being blocked as work began to make repairs, a previous Facebook post stated.

No customers were without service following the break.

