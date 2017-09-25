Three arrested following three-month narcotics investigation in Hartsville

Tune in to WMBF News Thursday at 6 p.m. and Friday at 6 a.m. for the latest suspects from the Horry County Sheriff's Office.

HARTSVILLE, SC (WMBF) – A three-month narcotics investigation has resulted in three arrests in Darlington County.

According to a press release from the Darlington County Sheriff’s Office, Gaye Blakeney Alexander, 57, and Rena Morris, 28, both of Hartsville; and Jessie Wayne Skinner, 26, of Cheraw, were all taken into custody on Sunday.

Alexander is facing four counts of distribution of methamphetamine; two counts of criminal conspiracy; and one count each of distribution of heroin; distribution of a scheduled III controlled substance; possession of methamphetamine; possession of crack cocaine; possession of a schedule IV controlled substance; and simple possession of marijuana, the release stated. She is being held on a $143,000 bond.

Morris is facing two counts of distribution of a schedule II controlled substance and one count of possession of a schedule IV controlled substance. She is currently being held on a $11,000 bond.

According to the release, Skinner is facing one count of possession of methamphetamine. He is being held on a $5,000 bond.

The arrests stemmed from an investigation into the distribution of methamphetamine, heroin and other illegal drugs. It began with complaints from concerned citizens, according to Sheriff Tony Chavis.

Over the course of three months, investigators did reportedly monitor several sales of illegal narcotics by a suspect.

On Sunday, a search warrant was served at a home near the area of Ousleydale Road and Patrick Highway in Hartsville.

Investigators reportedly found methamphetamine, amphetamine, crack cocaine, marijuana and diazepam inside the home, according to the release.

